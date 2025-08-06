A new semester has begun at Wednesday and there will be quite a lot of new faces. The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix hit is finally here.
But who are the actors returning for season two - and who are the new faces? Here’s all you need to know.
1. Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Addams
Back for the second season - and a new semester at Nevermore Academy - is series star Jenna Ortega. She plays Wednesday Addams. You may have also seen her in You also on Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Isaac Ordonez - Pugsley Addams
Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley will be around much more in season two. Not only is he taller than before, he has electric powers. Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
3. Victor Dorobantu - Thing
Thing is back for season two of Wednesday. The hand is played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
4. Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams
Luis Guzmán returns once again as the patriarch of the Addams family - Gomez. He was in the Netflix film Havoc earlier this year as well. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
5. Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams
Another returning face for the second season is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams. For the latest episodes she is moving to Nevermore Academy after accepting an important philanthropic position on campus. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
6. Joanna Lumley - Grandma Hester Frump
British TV royalty is joining Wednesday for season two. Joanna Lumley is playing Grandma Hester Frump. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.