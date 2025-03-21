Who are the Red Nose Day 2025 presenters? BBC hosts line-up confirmed

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 21st Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

See which stars are on the line-up for Comic Relief in 2025 🔴

Red Nose Day has arrived and a star-studded cast will be helping the BBC celebrate 40 years. Viewers can tune in to hours of live performances, sketches and musical show-stoppers.

The Beeb has confirmed its line-up of presenters across BBC One and BBC Two this evening. Coverage will begin at 7pm and continue through the rest of the evening.

TV details have been confirmed including when it will be on which channels. Find out more here.

1. Jonathan Ross - BBC One

Jonathan Ross will be part of the presenting crew on BBC One. He said: “I presented the first few years alongside Sir Lenny Henry and Griff Rhys Jones, and it was incredibly exciting to be involved. When they invited me back, it felt like a great way to commemorate the very first show.” | BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Frost Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Frost

2. Davina McColl - BBC One

Davina McColl is part of the Red Nose Day presenting crew in 2025. She said: “I've done a lot of Red Nose Days, but every single time I host, it is the best night ever. It's a feeling of everybody coming together for such a positive cause, but at the same time having such fun and a laugh.” | BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston Photo: BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston

3. Joel Dommett - BBC One

Comedian, and Masked Singer host, Joel Dommett is part of the presenting crew for Red Nose Day 2025. He said: “It’s the dream job! It’s a legendary night that raises some serious cash all while presenting alongside some of your favourite people.” | BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston Photo: BBC/Comic Relief /Nicky Johnston

4. Alison Hammond - BBC One

Alison Hammond will be one of the presenters helping to host Red Nose Day in 2025. She said: “For 40 years, I’ve watched it religiously every single year. I absolutely love the show. What they do is incredible, and the causes they support are amazing. I love watching the films where they show what’s been achieved and the people they’ve helped and of course I want to help.” | BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave Photo: BBC/Hearst Magazines UK/Matthew Shave

5. Alesha Dixon - BBC One

BGT legend Alesha Dixon will also be back to host Red Nose Day this year. She said: “It’s always an honour to be asked to host one of the most important and iconic shows on television. I grew up watching Comic Relief and it’s always been like a friend that you return to every year.” | BBC/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston

6. Rylan - BBC One

Rylan will be on presenting duties as well for Red Nose Day this year - he has previously completed a challenge for Comic Relief. He said: “I’m looking forward to working with everyone and just having some fun whilst raising money for an amazing cause. Comic Relief is so ingrained in all our DNAs from when we were kids; it’s always been something we raise money for whether at school or at work and everyone always has an awareness about the work Comic Relief does, so to be a part of it on this scale is an honour.” | BBC/Ray Burmiston Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston

