The production features some of the greatest hit songs ever written from Roy Orbison, The Shadows, Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury, Chuck Berry, The Supremes and many, many more - guaranteed to have you rolling back the years and singing out loud!

Special guest star and 60s sensation Mark Wynteralso joins the talented cast for 2022 in this feel-good show for all the family, packed with all the wonderful wit, charm, and unforgettable songs from the golden era of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Adam Knight, Grand Theatre CEO, said: “Bill Kenwright Productions have had a long history at Blackpool’s Grand over the years, from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Blood Brothers and Pitman Painters, and now having the third instalment of Dreamboats and Petticoats, is an absolute delight.”

Dreamboats and Petticoats is returning to the Grand

“Don’t miss out! Pop on your bobby socks and jive down to the Box Office and book your seats now!

Blackpool Grand is delighted to be presenting a wide range of musicals for 2022/3 including Boogie Nights, Beautiful The Carole King Musical, Shrek and Beyond The Barricade (a night of musical delights) with more announcements to come.

Dreamboats & Petticoats – Bringing Back the Good Times is at Blackpool Grand Theatre from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 August 2022.