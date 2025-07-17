What's on Lancashire: 13 shows still to come in July as the summer holidays begin

The summer holidays have started and if you need something to entertain the kids - or need a break from looking after them! - then thankfully plenty of spectacular shows are still to come to Lancashire theatres this month.

Across the rest of July a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down our county offering something for everyone.

Below we have listed all the shows still due to come to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Winter Gardens

Chicago The Musical comes to Blackpool's Winter Gardens in July | submit

July 19: Celebrating Celine – The Ultimate Céline Dion tribute concert with an incredible full live band and starring the highly acclaimed vocalist, January Butler. Tickets from £29.45

July 20 & 21: Capital of Dance Workshops with Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen – Founder member of street dance crew Flawless, Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen is an international dancer, choreographer, and entrepreneur from London, with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Tickets for day 1 (foundation level choreography) are £60 and day two (professionals) £20.

July 21-26: Chicago The Musical – The “sexiest musical ever” (Metro) comes to Blackpool for 1 week only starring Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer and TV Star Janette Manrara as Roxie Hart and West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn.Tickets from £26.70

July 26: Drag Bingo – Get ready for a night of outrageous fun, fierce performances and fabulous prizes as Ivanna Drink and Shavorn Aborealis bring their high-energy Bingo night to Winter Gardens Blackpool. Tickets £29.45

July 29 - August 2: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Tickets from £15.20

Grand Theatre

The comedy folk band The Lancashire Hotpots. | submit

July 19: The Lancashire Hotpots with their Definitely Maybe Tour – Bernard and the boys return to serve up a fun filled evening packed with fabulously silly songs and the irresistible humour that has made the Hotpots famous throughout the land. Tickets £25.

July 20: Rarity School of Dance with ‘Movies and Musicals’ – The popular Lytham St Annes dance school celebrates its 12th award-winning year as part of Blackpool’s Capital of Dance Festival with a memorable montage of dance featuring Ballet, Tap, Freestyle, Jazz and Contemporary Modern. Tickets from £23.20.

Chorley

July 19: ComedySportz – Two teams go for gold with gags and games guaranteed to get you giggling in this all action, all improvised competitive comedy show. Tickets £8

July 29-August 2: Shirley Valentine – This one-woman play, a CADOS production, will be performed in the Studio, bringing an intimacy to Willy Russell’s acclaimed play.. Tickets £10.

Lancaster

Scott Bennett tells how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition.

July 19: Indie Explosion – Combining classic video, banging anthems and live music, this concert show totally twists your melons as it takes you back to the heights of the indie explosion. Tickets £22

July 26: UK Rock Show – Get ready to be transported back to the 80s heyday of classic rock, combining the feel of a rock festival with the atmosphere of a top end rock arena tour. Tickets £26

July 30: Scott Bennett with ‘Blood Sugar Baby – Scott tells the true story of how his daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition but he promises it’s a very funny one with a happy ending. Tickets £18

July 31: The Ultimate Irish Hooley! – Join Irelands No.1 Folk n Roll band Keltic Storm and an all-star cast of award winning musicians and singers for “The Ultimate Irish Hooley” direct from the Emerald Isle performing iconic Irish songs and party anthems. Tickets £26.50