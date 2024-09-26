Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The tour will see M People’s Heather Small as special guest support for most dates 🎶

Wet Wet Wet are set for a tour of two halves in 2025, as per their announcement this morning.

The group are set to split dates between the first half of the new year, followed by a return to the road in the later stages of 2025.

Here’s the full list of tour dates, when tickets are on sale and what the band have been performing lately.

After a hugely successful UK tour earlier this year, Wet Wet Wet are set to do it all again, with the announcement of a massive UK tour split into two parts starting in January 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, featuring new lead singer Kevin Simm, are set to perform the first half of their widespread UK tour between January and February 2025, with a lengthy gap in between as the group head back on the road from October 2025 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the group during their 2025 tour is a very special guest indeed; M People singer Heather Small will be touring with the group for most of their dates; sadly, those at the Norwich show are set to miss out on her support slot though.

“We were headlining a festival in Dubai recently where we bumped into the wonderful Heather Small,” founding member Graeme Clark explains. “We are absolutely delighted that she’s accepted our invitation to join us as special guest on all of our tour dates next year. Simply put, these shows are not to be missed!’

It’s a sentiment that has been reciprocated by Small, who revealed “‘I’m so excited to join Wet Wet Wet on their extensive tour in 2025. I’m a fan of their music, so to be able to share these stages with them will be a real pleasure, it’s going to be one big party!’

Where are Wet Wet Wet touring during their 2025 UK tour?

Wet Wet Wet’s UK tour has been divided into two halves, with the first leg of the tour taking place throughout January and February 2025, while the second leg commences in October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Wet Wet Wet during their 2025 UK Tour?

The group, fronted by former X-Factor contestant Kevin Simms, will be joined by Heather Small for most of the tour. | Provided by Deacon Communication

Tickets to see Wet Wet Wet during their 2025 UK tour are on sale now through Ticketmaster, ATG Ticketsor with VIP and hospitality packages through Seat Unique (at some locations.)

What have Wet Wet Wet performed live recently - Angel Eyes by chance?

Oh yes - Angel Eyes has been included in Wet Wet Wet’s recent sets and no surprises that their cover of The Troggs Love Is All Around is still a staple of their live sets.

Going back to their performance on September 7 2025 at Boogietown, held at Apps Court Farm, Walton-on-Thames, England, the band performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

Sweet Little Mystery

East of the River

Temptation

Angel Eyes (Home and Away)

Sweet Surrender

With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover)

Lip Service

Goodnight Girl

Don't Want to Forgive Me Now

Wishing I Was Lucky

Love Is All Around (The Troggs cover)

Will you be going to see Wet Wet Wet perform during their 2025 UK tour, sans Marti Pellow? Let us know your thoughts about the split between tour dates or how you feel about the announcement by leaving a comment down below.