We're excited by the response to our new LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Alliance launch in Blackpool
The group aims to unite and support the town’s LGBTQIA+ community while promoting inclusion and equality across the Fylde Coast.
Set to launch officially with a celebration event at Viva Blackpool on Monday, November 3rd, and organisers say the response has been “absolutely overwhelming.”
Organisers announced the launch earlier this month and tickets for the free event were snapped up almost immediately.
Due to high demand a limited number of standing-only tickets have now been released to allow more people to take part in the celebration.
Doors for the launch night open at 6.30pm with guests welcomed by a complimentary drinks reception until 7.30pm.
The evening’s entertainment begins at 7.00pm featuring an opening performance by the popular act Electric Pink Voices, promising an energetic and uplifting start to the night.
A spokesperson for the Rainbow Alliance group on Facebook said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the excitement for the Blackpool Rainbow Alliance Launch Party at Viva Blackpool on Monday 3rd November.
“So many have been messaging for tickets that we decided to release a limited number of standing only tickets.”
The event at Viva Blackpool marks the beginning of a wider programme of community work planned by the group, including social events, peer support, awareness campaigns and partnerships with local organisations.
Attendance is free, but tickets must be booked in advance.
For more information or to reserve a place visit their website.