Welcome to Wrexham season four will continue on Disney Plus this week 🐉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney Plus will release another Welcome to Wrexham episode.

Season four of the show is being released weekly on streaming.

But what time can you expect the next episode?

Welcome to Wrexham kicked-off a new season last week as the famous team started life in League One. The latest batch of episodes follows the Welsh side’s attempt to achieve back-to-back-to-back promotions.

Thrust into the limelight after being bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fans around the world have been charting the team’s ups-and-downs ever since. Disney Plus is releasing the fourth season of the popular documentary - with episodes arriving weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time exactly will the next episode be out on streaming? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Welcome to Wrexham come out in Disney Plus?

Welcome to Wrexham continues on Disney+ | Disney

The fourth season of the show is once again being released weekly on streaming. Disney has followed this strategy since it first premiered back in 2022.

Welcome to Wrexham returned last week (May 16) and it will release new episodes every Friday. The next episode will come out tomorrow (May 23).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Welcome to Wrexham’s next episode on Disney Plus?

The popular sports documentary will continue on Friday with a new episode. It is set to be released at 8am GMT/ 9am CET - which for American viewers is 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Expect the same timings for the rest of Welcome to Wrexham season four. After a two episode premiere last week, the show will release just one per week going forward.

How many episodes are left in Welcome to Wrexham season four?

Disney Plus has confirmed that there will be eight episodes in total in season four - which is the same as series three. The first two seasons were longer, but they also released later in the year.

Welcome to Wrexham’s fourth series will follow the action from the 2024/25 season as the Welsh side in League One. It also charts Wrexham AFC Women’s Team battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.