'We Love Dancing' art exhibition by Sam Simpson arrives at The Grand Theatre Blackpool

An art exhibition which explores dance is on display at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

We Love Dancing by artist Sam Simpson will run at the theatre on Church Street until May 7.

Sam said: “This series of paintings was created over the last 24 months in Blackpool.

“It explores movement and connection of dancers by capturing a moment in time when a dancer is lost in music.”

Sam graduated with a Fine Art degree in 2011 from Blackpool and The Fylde College and gained Arts Council England support from 2017 through to 2019.

She runs workshops and live public dance interventions around Lancashire and has previously exhibited at the Grundy Art Gallery, Blackpool.

Visit www.samsimpsonart.co.uk