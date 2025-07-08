A family fun day featuring Bluey and Bingo is returning to Poulton-le-Fylde.

Presented by Wyre Council, Wanderland promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.

Taking place on Saturday, July 26 at Cottam Hall Playing Fields in Poulton everyone's favourite Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, and her little sister Bingo, will take to the main stage, along with Boogie Monsters, the UK's multi-award-winning, fun and interactive pop and rock band for children.

Visitors will also be able to get up close and personal with a variety of weird and wonderful feathered and furry friends during an Animal Roadshow.

Bluey & Bingo are arriving from down under this July!

There will also be the chance to have a close encounter with the magnificent Elephant on Parade, and keep an eye out for Zeus, Europe’s largest walking T-Rex dinosaur.

Aspiring heroes can also join Superhero Training Sessions to learn how to block attacks and strike heroic poses.

The fun continues with Play The Rig, an interactive, upcycled musical playground that blends creativity with sustainability.

There will be a chance to meet the mystical Mermaid Athena, who will be on land for one day only, and step inside the belly of our 18-metre inflatable whale to hear seafaring tales.

Family enjoying their day at Wanderland 2024

Wyre Council rangers will also be on hand to help with wild crafts and offer youngsters the chance to create their own bird box or bug hotel to take home.

For the adventurous, there will be a 70-foot inflatable assault course, a dinosaur slide, free face painting, meet and greet opportunities, selfie stations, and much more!

Walkabout act from Wanderland 2024

Wanderland will also include a fantastic selection of food and drinks from various concessions on site, as well as a bar for the adults to unwind and relax.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm and tickets cost £12 per person. On the day admission available.

Visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wanderland for more information and to get your tickets.

For your chance to win 4 tickets to the event follow the link below and answer the following question

Which CBeebies star can you meet and greet at the event?

A. Go Jetters

B. Numberjacks

C. Bluey