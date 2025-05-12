Virgin Island starts on Channel 4 on May 12 - meet the full cast 🌴

Channel 4’s Virgin Island is set to start on May 12.

The full cast for the show has been revealed.

But what can you expect from Virgin Island?

A ‘ground-breaking’ new reality show is set to begin on Channel 4 tonight - and the line-up has been revealed. Virgin Island follows 12 ‘adult virgins’ who travel to the Med in a bid to tackle their intimacy issues.

The broadcaster has confirmed the start time and the full cast for the upcoming show ahead of its start today (May 12).

Meet the participants who are taking part in the Channel 4 series below. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Virgin Island?

The reality series features ‘12 adult virgins’, according to Channel 4. The participants are ordinary young adults and not famous - as these shows often include ‘celebrities’ of some kind.

It includes, according to Radio Times, the following participants:

Tom - 24, drama student

Louise - 22, care advisor

Pia - 23, digital marketing assistant

Jason - 25, admin worker

Zac - 28, delivery driver

Taylor - 29, receptionist

Viraj - 25, personal trainer

Holly - 23, dog groomer

Dave - 24, accountant

Charlotte - 29, care worker

Emma - 23, food worker

Ben - 30, civil servant

What time is Virgin Island on TV?

It is scheduled to make its debut today (May 12) and is set to start at 9pm on Channel 4. Episodes will last for approximately an hour, including adverts, and will finish at around 10pm.

The next episode will follow tomorrow (May 13) and will also start at 9pm. It is also scheduled to run for 60 minutes.

The show will also be available live on and on-demand via Channel 4, the broadcaster’s catch up service.

What to expect from Virgin Island?

Announcing the show, Channel 4 explained that it would follow 12 adult virgins “as they travel to a luxury Mediterranean retreat to embark on a unique course in intimacy, to see if it can help them overcome the fears that are holding them back”.

The broadcaster adds: “This warm, authentic and thought-provoking series explores these issues as some of the world’s leading sexologists take the twelve courageous virgins on a unique, hands-on programme, to help them take their first steps towards sex and intimacy. But, with so many of the group terrified of even being touched, will any be able to fall in love, fall into bed… or even achieve their ultimate aim of losing their virginity?”

