What time is Unforgotten on TV today? ITV start time for new series - and channel details
- ITV’s acclaimed crime drama Unforgotten is back.
- Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan return for a new series.
- The cold-case drama is now in its sixth season.
Unforgotten for its first new batch of episodes in two years. The acclaimed crime drama is taking over the prime Sunday night slot on ITV.
Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan return for a brand new season of the long-running hit. It returns for its first episodes since 2023 tonight (February 9).
ITV is continuing its streak of heavy hitting Sunday night dramas following the conclusion of Out There with Martin Clunes - which left viewers wondering if a second season is coming. While Playing Nice with James Norton kick-started the year with a bang.
But what time is it on and how can you watch it? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Unforgotten on TV tonight?
ITV’s acclaimed crime drama returns today (February 9), following the conclusion of Out There last weekend. It has bagged the prime slot of 9pm on a Sunday night - and continues the streak of must watch TV on the broadcaster in 2025.
The episode is scheduled to start at 9pm and will run until 10pm, including ad-breaks. It will then be followed by the news and then the Super Bowl.
What channel is Unforgotten on?
Since its debut in 2015, Unforgotten has aired on ITV1 and for its sixth season a decade later that remains the case. It will also be available on demand via ITVX - which has dropped full boxsets for Playing Nice and Out There after the first episode of each series aired.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
What to expect from Unforgotten’s new series?
The synopsis for the first episode, via Radio Times, reads: “When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for Jess and Sunny's team at Bishop Street CID with four potential suspects. Juliet, Melinda, Asif and Marty each have secrets to hide, but both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge given their strained personal lives.”
Find out what happened at the end of Out There - and if it will return for a new series. See who swapped the babies in Plating Nice.