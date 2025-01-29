Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

19 incredible music festivals just a stone’s throw away from your doorstep in the North West England 🎪🎶

The North West is poised for some incredible and eclectic music festivals in 2025.

From electronic music and jazz to folk and punk, there is almost something for everyone on your doorstep.

Here’s our pick of 19 festivals taking place across the region, who have been announced and how to get tickets.

You’re a lucky bunch of people up in the North West when it comes to music festivals taking place in the UK over the next 12 months!

With 50 Cent joining Charli XCX at Parklife 2025, alongside those Oasis reunion shows also taking place at Heaton Park this year, you don’t have to travel too far from your doorsteps to enjoy a wealth of eclectic music festivals taking place in 2025.

Be it jazz festivals in Liverpool and Manchester, a nice ‘phat’ slice of EDM with Creamfields North or Radar Festival, we’ve rounded up 19 festivals taking place in the North West that are taking place and, as you’ll see, there really is (almost) something for everyone.

We’ve included current line-up announcements, including links to where further updates to the festival acts will take place, along with the all important ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster, to avoid missing out.

Or in the case of Kendal Calling in 2025, missing out again.

What musical festivals are taking place in North West England in 2025?

From Creamfields North to Parklife and Delamere Forest Live, here's 19 music festivals taking place on the doorsteps of North West England music fans. | Canva/Getty Images

Liverpool International Jazz Festival

Manchester Folk Festival

Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival

When: April 17 - 21 2025

Where: Nantwich City Hall and various venues

Who’s been announced?: Ed Tudor Pole, Thea Gilmore, The Bluetones, Lucy Spraggan

Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through TicketLight

Manchester Punk Festival

Liverpool Sound City

Manchester Jazz Festival

When: May 16 - 25 2025

Where: Various venues across Manchester

Who’s been announced?: No announcement as of yet

Where can I get tickets?: Tickets not currently on sale

Chester Folk Festival

Neighbourhood Weekender

Irlam Live

Parklife 2025

Forest Live Delamere 2025

On the Waterfront

Lytham Festival

Radar Festival

EskFest

When: July 10 - 12 2025

Where: The Woolpack Inn, Hardknott Pass, Eskdale

Who’s been announced?: No announcement as of yet

Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through the EskFest website

The Brit Fest

Beat-Herder

When: July 17 - 20 2025

Where: Ribble Valley, Sawley, Gisburn

Who’s been announced?: No announcements as of yet

Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Beat-Herder’s website

Kendal Calling

Creamfields North

When: August 21 - 24 2025

Where: Daresbury Estate, Daresbury, Cheshire

Who’s been announced?: No announcements as of yet

Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available now through Ticketmaster

Looking for a festival further afield but not too further from the North West? Why not take a look at what festivals are taking place in the East Midlands in 2025?