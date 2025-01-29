19 of the best festivals coming to the North West in 2025 - including Parklife and Creamfields North
- The North West is poised for some incredible and eclectic music festivals in 2025.
- From electronic music and jazz to folk and punk, there is almost something for everyone on your doorstep.
- Here’s our pick of 19 festivals taking place across the region, who have been announced and how to get tickets.
You’re a lucky bunch of people up in the North West when it comes to music festivals taking place in the UK over the next 12 months!
With 50 Cent joining Charli XCX at Parklife 2025, alongside those Oasis reunion shows also taking place at Heaton Park this year, you don’t have to travel too far from your doorsteps to enjoy a wealth of eclectic music festivals taking place in 2025.
Be it jazz festivals in Liverpool and Manchester, a nice ‘phat’ slice of EDM with Creamfields North or Radar Festival, we’ve rounded up 19 festivals taking place in the North West that are taking place and, as you’ll see, there really is (almost) something for everyone.
We’ve included current line-up announcements, including links to where further updates to the festival acts will take place, along with the all important ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster, to avoid missing out.
Or in the case of Kendal Calling in 2025, missing out again.
What musical festivals are taking place in North West England in 2025?
Liverpool International Jazz Festival
- When: February 20 - 23 2025
- Where: The Capstone Theatre, Liverpool
- Who’s been announced?: Darius Brubeck Quartet, Neil Cowley Trio, Emma Rawicks
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Ticket Quarter
Manchester Folk Festival
- When: March 20 - 22 2025
- Where: Various venues across Manchester
- Who’s been announced?: Jon Boden & The Remnant Kings, The Longest Johns, Katherine Priddy, The Deep Blue, Nick Hart & Tom Moore, Holly Clarke
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Eventim
Nantwich Jazz, Blues & Music Festival
- When: April 17 - 21 2025
- Where: Nantwich City Hall and various venues
- Who’s been announced?: Ed Tudor Pole, Thea Gilmore, The Bluetones, Lucy Spraggan
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through TicketLight
Manchester Punk Festival
- When: April 18 - 20 2025
- Where: Various venues across Manchester
- Who’s been announced?: The Menzingers, Strung Out, Belvedere, Talco, The Chisel
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Manchester Punk Festival’s website
Liverpool Sound City
- When: May 2 - 4 2025
- Where: Various venues across Liverpool
- Who’s been announced?: The Royston Club, Nieve Ella, Rianne Downey, Overpass, Panic Shack
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through See Tickets
Manchester Jazz Festival
- When: May 16 - 25 2025
- Where: Various venues across Manchester
- Who’s been announced?: No announcement as of yet
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets not currently on sale
Chester Folk Festival
- When: May 23 - 26 2026
- Where: Village of Kelsall, Chester
- Who’s been announced?: The Melsons, The Melrose Quartet, The Wilson Family, Jez Lowe
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through the Chester Folk Festival website
Neighbourhood Weekender
- When: May 24 and 25 2025
- Where: Victoria Park, Warrington
- Who’s been announced?: James, The Wombats, The Reytons, Ocean Colour Scene, The Snuts
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Ticketmaster
Irlam Live
- When: May 30 - June 1 2025
- Where: Prince’s Park, Irlam
- Who’s been announced?: Boyzlife, East 17, 911, Blazing Squad, Phats and Small
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Irlam Live’s website
Parklife 2025
- When: June 14 and 15 2025
- Where: Heaton Park, Manchester
- Who’s been announced?: 50 Cent, Charli XCX, Jorja Smith, Peggy Gou, Pawsa, Bicep
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Ticketmaster
Forest Live Delamere 2025
- When: June 13 -15 and June 19 - 21 2025
- Where: Delamere Forest, Delamere, Cheshire
- Who’s been announced?: Snow Patrol, Gary Barlow, Beverly Knight, Blossoms, Busted, Rag’n’Bone Man
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Ticketmaster
On the Waterfront
- When: June 19 - 22 2025
- Where: Pier Head, Liverpool
- Who’s been announced?: The Wombats, The Wolfe Tones, Cream Classical Ibiza, Sting
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through On the Waterfront’s website
Lytham Festival
- When: July 2 - 6 2025
- Where: Lytham Green, Lytham
- Who’s been announced?: Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds, Texas
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Ticketmaster
Radar Festival
- When: July 4 - 6 2025
- Where: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Stretford, Manchester
- Who’s been announced?: Carpenter Brut, Zeal and Ardour, Normandie, Intervals, Ghostkid
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Radar Festival’s website
EskFest
- When: July 10 - 12 2025
- Where: The Woolpack Inn, Hardknott Pass, Eskdale
- Who’s been announced?: No announcement as of yet
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through the EskFest website
The Brit Fest
- When: July 4 - 6 2025
- Where: Ashley Hall, Altrincham, Cheshire
- Who’s been announced?: Razorlight, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, 10cc, Midge Ure
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through The Brit Fest’s website
Beat-Herder
- When: July 17 - 20 2025
- Where: Ribble Valley, Sawley, Gisburn
- Who’s been announced?: No announcements as of yet
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available through Beat-Herder’s website
Kendal Calling
- When: July 31 - August 3 2025
- Where: Deer Park, Kendal, Cumbria
- Who’s been announced?: Courteeners, Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy, Kaiser Chiefs, The Last Dinner Party
- Where can I get tickets?: Festival currently sold out - resale signs ups now available
Creamfields North
- When: August 21 - 24 2025
- Where: Daresbury Estate, Daresbury, Cheshire
- Who’s been announced?: No announcements as of yet
- Where can I get tickets?: Tickets available now through Ticketmaster
