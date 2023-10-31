News you can trust since 1873
Manchester Pride, Download and TRNSMT among nominees at UK Festival Awards at Freight Island - full shortlist

The awards shed light on the best aspects of the UK festival scene

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 14:03 GMT
The only UK awards ceremony dedicated to festivals has announced its 2023 shortlist. This year, the awards night will be held right here in Manchester. 

The 18th edition of the UK Festival Awards will be held on Tuesday December 5 at Manchester’s Escape to Freight Island. The night will be a combination of getting in the mood for Christmas and celebrating the best that UK festivals have to offer.

This year the most standout festivals will be awarded once more and two brand new categories added. Best Micro Festival, which celebrates those super-boutique events, and Transport Impact Innovator, which will highlight festivals that strive to reduce the huge impacts of audience travel.

    These come on top of returning, fan-voted awards including Best Large, Medium and Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival, Best New Festival, The Grassroots Festival Award, Best Family Festival, The UK Greener Festival Award and Best Non-Music Festival. 

    As well as those awards, a special festival industry panel of 20 judges is also assembled to judge further award winners such as Best Festival Production, The Brand Activation Award, Promoter of the Year, Line-Up of the Year, The Community Impact Award and many more.

    Tickets to the UK Festival Awards 2023 at Escape to Freight Island

    Tickets for individual seats and tables of up to 12 people are on sale through the festival website. Individual seats start at almost £190. 

    Full UK Festival Awards 2023 shortlist

    Freight Island will host the awards Freight Island will host the awards
    Freight Island will host the awards
    The full list of nominees for all of the awards up for grabs is listed below. Highlighted in bold are the Manchester festivals nominated. 

    The Innovation Award

    Amplead Apply to Play at Isle of Wight

    NFT-Tix at Sarajevo Film Festival

    NFT-Tix - Garden of Dreams

    Tagmix at Multiple Festivals

    Marketing Campaign of the Year 

    Barn on the Farm

    Boardmasters

    Camp Bestival

    Forbidden Forest

    Kendal Calling - Take Your Tent Home

    Truck Festival

    Best Festival Production

    Black Deer Festival

    Bluedot

    Boomtown

    Fly Open Air

    Terminal V Festival

    We Are FSTVL

    The Brand Activation Award

    It's In the Bag Cancer Support at Testfest

    Stoli Vodka @ El Dorado by The Collab

    Brewdog @ El Dorado by The Collab

    Amazon Fashion @ El Dorado by Collab

    Lidl @ Various Festivals by CSM Live

    Absolut Born to Mix by Magic Number

    Line-Up of the Year 

    110 Above

    Africa Oye

    bluedot

    Love Supreme

    Standon Calling

    We Out Here

    Best Non-Musical Festival

    Festival of Bounce

    Homotopia

    Manchester Film Festival

    Voices of Windrush

    Womanifest

    Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival

    Promoter of the Year

    bluedot/From the Fields

    DHP Family

    Fly Festivals and Events

    Neapolitan Music

    JBM Music

    The Cambridge Club/S&C Productions

    Best festival for Emerging Talent

    110 Above

    Breaking Bands

    Focus Wales

    Sound City

    Standon Calling

    Tramlines

    Best Family Festival 

    3 Wishes Fairy Festival

    Call of the Wild

    Eden Festival

    RockWich Festival

    Whitchurch Children's Festival

    Woo Fest 

    The UK Greener festival Award 

    American Express Presents BST Hyde Park

    Cambridge Folk Festival

    Greenbelt

    Green Gathering

    Love Saves The Day

    The Grassroots Festival Award

    110 Above

    Barn on the Farm

    Breaking Bands Festival

    Crapfest

    Lovefest UK

    Woo Fest

    The Festivals’ Favourite Agency Award

    ATC Live

    Candy Artists

    Get Comedy

    Midnight Mango

    Mother Artists

    Wasserman Music

    The Transport Impact Innovator Award

    The Green Gathering

    Junction 2 Festival

    2000 Trees

    Greenbelt Festival

    Boomtown Fair

    Above & Beyond @ On The Beach

    Timber Festival

    bluedot

    Best New festival 

    Coast Fest

    Festival of Bounce

    Good Vibrations Society

    Maid of Stone

    Salt & Tar

    Tewkesbury Live Free Music Festival

    Best Metropolitan Festival

    Altitude Comedy Festival

    Burn It Down

    Crapfest

    Dot to Dot

    Homotopia

    RADAR Festival

    The Sarah Nulty Community Impact Award

    Africa Oye

    Boardmasters

    Teddy Rocks Festival

    Tramlines

    Victorious

    Woo Fest

    Best Micro Festival

    Breaking Bands Festival

    Burn It Down Festival

    Crapfest

    Lovefest UK

    RockWich Festival

    Vans in the Valley

    Best Small Festival 

    A New Day Festival

    Barn on the Farm

    Call of the Wild

    Coast Fest

    New Forest Folk Festival

    RADAR Festival

    Best Medium-sized Festival

    2000trees

    ArcTanGent

    Bloodstock Festival

    Beautiful Days

    Bearded Theory

    Kendal Calling

    Best Large Festival

    Barclaycard Presents Isle of Wight Festival

    Boardmasters Festival

    Download Festival

    Manchester Pride

    TRNSMT

    Victorious Festival

