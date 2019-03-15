Winter Gardens Film Festival: Rare screening of protest footage

Have your say

There is chance to explore the history of public protest in Britain when the Winter Gardens Film Festival hosts a special premiere on Sunday.

The Independent Cinema Office is debuting Britain on Film: Protest!, a collection of short films telling stories ranging from mass demonstrations by the Suffragette movement in 1910 to trade unionists marching in Liverpool in 1974.

The screening takes place at 2.15pm on Sunday at the Opera House.

Films will include: Building workers demonstration: £30 for a 35 hour week is their demand and the building workers of Birmingham have an unusual ally in their strike protest.1972

Gay Rights: Two councils with two different approaches to LGBT rights: Harringay in North London is seen as leading the way, Coventry lags behind. 1986

The Britain on Film on Tour is a series of archive film programmes for cinemas, film clubs, museums, archives, or community spaces.

Working with the British Film Institute, the Independent Cinema Office is now able to make available treasures from film archives across the UK, available to the British public for the first time.

For tickets go to http://bit.ly/BoF-Protest

Tickets are free for Gazette readers, using the code GazetteFF19