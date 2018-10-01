TV show seeks residents to look into background of DNA

A new TV show will be filming in Blackpool this month - and residents are being called on to share their family stories to answer questions about their identity.

The new ‘sensitive documentary film’ is being made in the region by Shine TV, the production company behind MasterChef and Hunted.

A spokesman said: “Could a DNA test help you find out the truth about you identity or that of a loved one?

“We are endlessly fascinated by the question of who we are, where we belong and who belongs to us.

“Is the child you love and care for really yours? And is the man you call dad actually related to you? Or the aunt and cousins you call family part of who you are?

“We aim to uncover some wonderful and heart-warming stories in this sensitive documentary film.”

Anyone looking to take part will need to be available for two days of filming, one during the week of October 22.

For more information and to sign up as a contributor, email dna@shine.tv or call the hotline on 0207 483 6742.