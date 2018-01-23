Actor Sir Daniel Day Lewis’s swansong movie Phantom Thread - which includes scenes of decadence shot at Blackpool Tower Ballroom - has picked up six Oscar nominations.

Sir Daniel is nominated for best lead actor - a title he has previously won three times making him the most successful man in the awards’ history - for his role as fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock.

Phantom Thread scenes at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

This film is in the running for the best picture title, while Lesley Manville is nominated as best supporting actress and Paul Thomas Anderson as best director.

On the production side, the film is vying for the best original score and best costumes categories.

Acting legend Sir Daniel filmed a glittering party sequence at the ballroom over five days last April, with the ballrom standing in as the Royal Albert Hall, the location for the scandalously decadent Chelsea Arts Club New Year’s Eve parties.

The film released in American on Christmas day, and comes to the UK on Friday, February 2.