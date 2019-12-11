Tickled pink: Blackpool photographer Gregg Wolstenholme shortlisted for the British Photography Awards with this stunner

Have your say

An early morning call for a local photographer paid off spectacularly when he captured this gorgeous image of sunrise over Blackpool Tower.

Blackpool based Gregg Wolstenholme is a relative newcomer to the world of photography, but the sky's the limit if this image is anything to go by.

The shortlisted image of Blackpool Tower (Pic: Gregg Wolstenholme)

Shot in the spring, the pinky panorama has so impressed judges of the prestigious British Photography Awards, that they shortlisted it in the drone category of the competition.

But he needs your help to progress to the finals stage, and potentially win the title by voting for his image at the competition's website.

Gregg, an IT worker at Leyland Trucks, confesses he loves his gadgets.

"I began experimenting with a drone about 15 months ago, but photography has now become a real passion

"Blackpool Promenade is somewhere I visit regularly, and I must have taken this shot over 50 times in the past.

"But on this occasion the light and the clouds were perfect"

A fully trained and licenced drone operator, Gregg uses a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, has an equally impressive portfolio of stunning images on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The British Photography Awards showcases a broad range of work from different disciplines and from all over the world and the competition is fierce.

You can vote for Gregg's picture at www.britishphotographyawards.org/2020-Shortlist

"Making the finals would be a dream come true" he said.