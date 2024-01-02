Ahead of The Traitors returning on BBC One this week, the 22 contestants taking part have been revealed to include a self-described clairvoyant, a disability model and two Lancashire locals.
Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the first series saw competitors split, with secret traitors tasked with "murdering" the other faithful contestants at a castle in the Scottish highlands.
After trying to earn the prize of up to £120,000 by completing a series of tasks each day, they finished the evenings with a round table where they had to find the traitors and "banish" them from the game.
The Traitors series two airs on BBC One on Wednesday, January 3 at 9pm.
Take a look below at the round-up of the contestants in series two, starting with our very own three Lancashire stars:
1. The 63-year-old retired teacher says she has taught "some very difficult kids" and knows how to remain calm.
If she is a traitor, Diane said: "You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I'd still like to say I'd be able to go the whole way."
The 63-year-old retired teacher says she has taught "some very difficult kids" and knows how to remain calm.
If she is a traitor, Diane said: "You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I'd still like to say I'd be able to go the whole way."
2. The 28-year-old video director says he sees it as a "good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can't work for three weeks".
Ross also said that being a traitor would make him on "edge" and feel a "bit gutted because then I've actually got to play a game".
The 28-year-old video director says he sees it as a "good excuse to tell my business partner that I just can't work for three weeks".
Ross also said that being a traitor would make him feel on "edge" and a "bit gutted because then I've actually got to play a game". Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire
3. The 66-year-old volunteer business mentor says "game plan is to knit my way to the finals".
Sonja also said she learned to read body language cues from her son Dan, who died two years ago, and was "severely disabled with autism and other disabilities, and was nonverbal".
The 66-year-old volunteer business mentor says "game plan is to knit my way to the finals".
Sonja also said she learned to read body language cues from her son Dan, who died two years ago, and was "severely disabled with autism and other disabilities, and was nonverbal". Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire
4. The 45-year-old insurance broker, who describes himself as having a "larger-than-life personality" and risk averse, says he wants to inspire people who have "had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health" never to give up.
More than 20 years ago, he nearly died on a roadside and was left with brain damage, in a coma and his parents were told he would never walk again.
The 45-year-old insurance broker, who describes himself as having a "larger-than-life personality" and risk averse, says he wants to inspire people who have "had a traumatic experience or suffered with their mental health" never to give up.
More than 20 years ago, he nearly died on a roadside and was left with brain damage, in a coma and his parents were told he would never walk again. Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire
5. The 45-year-old chess coach says he is wary as he is someone who is naturally charismatic "which could put fear into some people" and even if he is a faithful will have to use a "human shield" during the round table.
Anthony, who has watched the UK, US and Australian series, said: "For me, it was like in a chess tournament where you've got to control your emotions and psychologically manage yourself."
The 45-year-old chess coach says he is wary as he is someone who is naturally charismatic "which could put fear into some people" and even if he is a faithful will have to use a "human shield" during the round table.
Anthony, who has watched the UK, US and Australian series, said: "For me, it was like in a chess tournament where you've got to control your emotions and psychologically manage yourself." Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire
6. The 45-year-old events co-ordinator says she thinks "the best way for me to win is to be a traitor" where she can bring "strong alliances".
Ash said if she wins she will spend the money on getting on the property ladder as she does not want to be "renting when I'm 60 years old, renting with housemates".
The 45-year-old events co-ordinator says she thinks "the best way for me to win is to be a traitor" where she can bring "strong alliances".
Ash said if she wins she will spend the money on getting on the property ladder as she does not want to be "renting when I'm 60 years old, renting with housemates". Photo: Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA Wire