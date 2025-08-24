Blackpool Night Run lights up the promenade next Wednesday as 4,000 runners prepare to pound the seafront in support of Brian House Children’s Hospice

The 7.5km evening event sets off from the Comedy Carpet outside the Tower at 8pm on Wednesday August 27, following a family-friendly build-up from 6.30pm when food, music and entertainment will keep spectators and runners entertained.

The route heads north along the Promenade to the junction with Red Bank Road before turning back towards the Tower, allowing thousands of brightly clad participants to run beneath the glow of the Blackpool Illuminations.

The Illuminations provided the perfect backdrop to the Blackpool Night Run.

Organisers hope the mass turnout will raise vital funds for Brian House, the Fylde Coast’s only children’s hospice which provides round-the-clock care and support for families facing life-shortening conditions.

The Night Run has become a fixture in Blackpool’s late-summer calendar and this year’s entry cap of 4,000 sold out fast.

Before the start runners and guests will hear from Caroline Dempsey, whose daughter was supported by Brian House before she sadly died a few years ago.

Caroline will give a personal account of the hospice’s impact on her family - a reminder of the real lives behind the fundraising totals and the compassionate care the charity offers.

Race organisers urge participants to arrive early to soak up the pre-race atmosphere and to allow time for bag drop and warm-ups.

The runners enjoyed a colourful evening in the Blackpool Night Run for Brian House.

Entertainment begins at 6.30pm, with a programme of music and family activities designed to complement the famous illuminations and create a safe, celebratory environment ahead of the competitive start at 8pm sharp.

Spectators are encouraged to line the Promenade and cheer the runners on; the spectacle of thousands moving beneath the Illuminations is part of the event’s appeal and helps boost donations on the night.

Marshals and volunteers will be in place along the route to guide and support participants.