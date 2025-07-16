St Annes Sea Music Festival returns with four days of free music and fantasy fun.

Mark your calendars - from August 22-25, the beloved St Annes on the Sea Music Festival is back and bigger than ever.

Spanning four magical days, this year’s festival promises an incredible blend of live music, fantasy, food, rides and family fun - all set in the beautiful surroundings of Ashton Gardens.

Darrel Treece-Birch is Principal Officer lead on the Music element and a musician himself. Led alongside is his colleague Kitty who is the Fantasy Fayre Lead.

Whether you're a die-hard music fan or just looking for a vibrant weekend out with the family, the festival has something for everyone.

With performances happening across the Main Marquee, the Pavilion forecourt, and the wider park area, attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of musical acts.

While the full line-up and schedule will be revealed soon via the festival’s social media channels, one thing’s for sure, you won’t want to miss it.

And the best part? It’s all completely free. That’s right, four days of entertainment without spending a penny on entry.

St. Anne's on the Sea Music Festival is a free, family-friendly event that takes place annually in Ashton Gardens, St. Anne's-on-Sea, Lytham Saint Annes, UK over the late August Bank Holiday weekend | KC Photography

But music is just one part of the experience. Alongside the live performances, the St Annes Fantasy Fair (running in tandem with the festival) brings a whimsical twist to the weekend, offering rides for children, thrilling attractions for adults and a whole lot of magical moments.

Whether you’re exploring the fairground or dancing to local talent, there’s a strong community spirit and something to enjoy at every turn.

There will also be a range of food and drink vendors on site, serving up delicious street eats, sweet treats and refreshing beverages to keep you fuelled throughout the festivities.

Due to the popularity of the event, space in the Main Marquee and Pavilion forecourt is limited, so arrive early if you're hoping for a spot close to the action.

Luckily, the surrounding Ashton Gardens offers plenty of room to stretch out with a picnic blanket and soak in the atmosphere.

What’s on?

Ashton Gardens 22, 23, 24 & 25.

Friday, 22, main stage: Upbeat, Defibril8, Cascade, Underhill Bill, The ACDC experience, FoFu Fighters.

Saturday, 23, main stage: Note msuic academy, Bosh Claret, Neon Rain, Throowback, The Deal, Bob On.

Saturday, 23, Introducing stage: Adam Smith and the False Economy, JoshyD, Destiny Hart, Bobby & Jemima, Tom Vernon and friends, The Water Diamonds, Capital Riot, Vanity.

Sunday, 24, main stage: Upbeat, Roots, Flying Blind, Brooster, Boomshanka, The Reflex.

Sunday, 24, Introducing stage: Keith Stewart Cruden, Ribble Roots, Walski, Lonestar Rivals, Pulse, Snatchback, Kind Hearted Thieves, Family Butane.

Monday, 25, main stage: Notes, Nostalgix, Anthem, New World Dawn, The Shivers, Desperados.

Monday, 25, Introducing stage: Lois Brooks, Imogen Evans, Jamie Brewer, Sweet Knuckle, Harry Mason Project, The Flaming Buddhas, Lost Boys, Rich Chance & Band.

Family activities 12-8pm everyday.

The third Music Stage of St. Anne's Music Festival will be in the Town Centre and run by Urban Arts Studio.

There will also be a number of local venues that will also be putting music on into the late evenings to continue the music magic.

St Annes on the sea music festival and fantasy fayre. | Facebook

Time & location

22 (Friday) 12:00 pm - 25 (Monday) 8:00 pm.

Ashton Gardens, Clifton Drive North, St Annes.

This will be the festivals 150th year, keep an eye on the official Facebook event page for artist announcements, activity updates, and the final schedule and don’t forget to check out the St Annes Fantasy Fair page too.