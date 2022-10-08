What is Zone?

If you grew up in Blackpool in the 90s then you’ll already be very familiar with the legendary dance event.

But if you are a little too young to remember the explosion of dance music in the 90s, or you just weren’t into the dance scene way back when, here is a little background.

Zone is back in Blackpool

Most Popular

Zone was founded by Debby D and Barry Jay in 1991, before dance music became truly mainstream – and predominantly featured Italian House music.

While the event started life at Jenks Bar, Zone has had many homes in the resort including, The Venue, Syndicate and The Palace, as well as homes outside of Blackpool such as The Mill in Preston and Maximes in Wigan.

The event attracted many huge name dance acts from the time to various venues, while also making household names of DJs and MCs including, Matt Bell, Barry J, Chris Baker, MC Irie and many more.

When and where is Zone’s Halloween event taking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Zone Halloween special will be taking place at Blackpool's Flamingo nightclub on October 15, 2022

Zone’s latest special event is set to take place on October 15, 2022 from 8pm to 6am at Blackpool’s iconic Flamingo nightclub in Queen Street.

Which DJs and MCs are playing at Flamingo nightclub on the night?

S-Cape, best known for their dance hit ‘In Control’, will be headlining the event supported by DJs including, Rikkee, Lee Taylor, John G, Keith Chapstick, Sam White and Andy Farrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be also be appearances from MCs including MC Irie, Domino, Efeeze and BMW.

Zone will also be introducing some new faces, including, Candy & Grundy, Gary K, Jord Morris, FITCH, Mikey P and Moorsie.

Where can I buy tickets online for Zone in Blackpool?