The group will present comedy murder mystery Agatha Crusty And The Village Hall Murders until Saturday, April 29. Written by Derek Webb, the play tells the story of Agatha Crusty – pronounced Croosty - who is a criminal novelist and also pretty adept at solving crimes.When her sister-in-law Alice invites her to spend a few days with her in Chortlelby, it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which appear to be directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.