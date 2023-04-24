x
Lytham Anonymous Players take to the stage at Lowther Pavilion this week.
The group will present comedy murder mystery Agatha Crusty And The Village Hall Murders until Saturday, April 29. Written by Derek Webb, the play tells the story of Agatha Crusty – pronounced Croosty - who is a criminal novelist and also pretty adept at solving crimes.When her sister-in-law Alice invites her to spend a few days with her in Chortlelby, it’s not long before she gets caught up in a series of murders which appear to be directed at members of the All Saints Village Hall committee.
Sharon Brookes, from Lytham Anonymous Players, said: “Derek Webb has been very supportive of us and sent out a post on his and our Facebook pages as well as sending a ‘break a leg’ good luck card to the cast.”
Showing Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 7.30pm at Lowther Pavilion.
To book, visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/ or call (01253) 794221.