Women's choir busy preparing for next concert in aid of The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity

Singers from the Fylde coast will be taking part in a concert to raise funds for two charities.
By Julia Bennett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Encore Singers present Stand By Me at Poulton Methodist Church, Queensway, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available on the door, from Coffee Plus (at the church) or Encore Singers on 07745280158.

A raffle and refreshments will be also be available.

    All proceeds from the concert will go to The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity.

    Encore Singers is a women’s choir who rehearse every Tuesday and host fund-raising concerts throughout the year.

    A spokesman for the choir said: “Encore Singers proudly present an evening of song to brighten your day and lift up your hearts.

    "Enjoy an uplifting evening of song and sing-a-long.

    "There will also be a raffle and refreshments.”

    To find out more about Encore Singers, email [email protected] or take a look at their Facebook page: Encore Singers - Blackpool & Fylde.

