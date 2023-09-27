Women's choir busy preparing for next concert in aid of The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity
Encore Singers present Stand By Me at Poulton Methodist Church, Queensway, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 3.
Tickets, priced at £5, are available on the door, from Coffee Plus (at the church) or Encore Singers on 07745280158.
A raffle and refreshments will be also be available.
All proceeds from the concert will go to The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity.
Encore Singers is a women’s choir who rehearse every Tuesday and host fund-raising concerts throughout the year.
A spokesman for the choir said: “Encore Singers proudly present an evening of song to brighten your day and lift up your hearts.
"Enjoy an uplifting evening of song and sing-a-long.
To find out more about Encore Singers, email [email protected] or take a look at their Facebook page: Encore Singers - Blackpool & Fylde.