Women's choir busy preparing for next concert in aid of The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity

Singers from the Fylde coast will be taking part in a concert to raise funds for two charities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Encore Singers present Stand By Me at Poulton Methodist Church, Queensway, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available on the door, from Coffee Plus (at the church) or Encore Singers on 07745280158.

A raffle and refreshments will be also be available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Encore Singers

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds from the concert will go to The British Legion Poppy Appeal and The Local Veterans Charity.

Encore Singers is a women’s choir who rehearse every Tuesday and host fund-raising concerts throughout the year.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Encore Singers proudly present an evening of song to brighten your day and lift up your hearts.

"Enjoy an uplifting evening of song and sing-a-long.

"There will also be a raffle and refreshments.”