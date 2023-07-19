Women Rockin’ Harmony raise the roof for charity

Women Rockin Harmony Choirs®, led by Musical Director Tanya Lawrence, performed a programme of pop and rock classics, including songs by Tina Turner, Emeli Sandé and Lady Gaga at the Urban Arts Studio in St. Anne’s.

Profits from the event were donated to Headway Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, a charity which provides information, support and social activities for people suffering from acquired brain injuries and their families.

The choir’s Administrative Director, Jackie Speight, said: “We met Samantha Ashcroft, the Network Coordinator for Headway Blackpool at a local business event; we admired her passion, energy and dedication to her work, and so we decided that Headway Blackpool would be our Charity of the Year for 2023.”

Women Rockin’ Harmony Choir with Headway’s Samantha Ashcroft

Women Rockin Harmony Choirs® new season begins in September, with the Blackpool choir rehearsing every Wednesday evening at Scream Theatre School, and a new choir opening in Lytham St. Anne’s. To find out more about joining or to book the choirs for events, email [email protected]