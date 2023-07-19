News you can trust since 1873
Women Rockin’ Harmony raise the roof for charity

A little bit of ‘Blackpool rock’ came to town as a brand-new women’s rock choir performed their first sell-out show last week, raising over £300 for a local charity.
By Jackie SpeightContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

Women Rockin Harmony Choirs®, led by Musical Director Tanya Lawrence, performed a programme of pop and rock classics, including songs by Tina Turner, Emeli Sandé and Lady Gaga at the Urban Arts Studio in St. Anne’s.

Profits from the event were donated to Headway Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde, a charity which provides information, support and social activities for people suffering from acquired brain injuries and their families.

The choir’s Administrative Director, Jackie Speight, said: “We met Samantha Ashcroft, the Network Coordinator for Headway Blackpool at a local business event; we admired her passion, energy and dedication to her work, and so we decided that Headway Blackpool would be our Charity of the Year for 2023.”

Women Rockin’ Harmony Choir with Headway’s Samantha Ashcroft Women Rockin’ Harmony Choir with Headway’s Samantha Ashcroft
    Women Rockin Harmony Choirs® new season begins in September, with the Blackpool choir rehearsing every Wednesday evening at Scream Theatre School, and a new choir opening in Lytham St. Anne’s. To find out more about joining or to book the choirs for events, email [email protected]

    Donations to Headway Blackpool can be made via the JustGiving page

