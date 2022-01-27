Winter Olympics 2022: How to experience the thrill of the winter games in the North West

So if you’re keeping an eye on the games, which begin in February, and spot an event you fancy trying, here's our guide to what you can do in the North West.

Skiing, snowboarding, toboggan

Ski Rossendale - The Hill brings a slice of the Alps to Rossendale. Set in the picturesque valley, it is the premier outdoor ski and snowboarding centre in the UK. Being a fun, family adventure with personal, professional coaching for everyone.

Try your hand at skiing - there are loads of opportunities to get involved in the North West

Experience the thrill of the Hill with its adrenaline packed activities, to suit all ages and abilities. Whether that be challenging yourself by skiing or snowboarding or just feeling the rush of wind as you tube down the slope. With friendly, experienced coaches, the Hill is a safe environment for all, whether it’s learning from the beginning or sharpening up your technique.

For more information visit the Ski Rossendale website.

Pendle Ski Club - Located in an Area of outstanding natural beauty in the heart of the Ribble Valley, Pendle Ski Club has something to offer skiers of all abilities - from families just getting started right though to the club's race squad which includes former member Dave Ryding, winter Olympian and currently competing with great success on the World Cup Slalom series.

For more information visit the Pendle Ski Club website.

Get your skates on!

Chill Factore, near the Trafford Centre, is packed with fun things to do for the whole family and is home to the longest real snow slope in the UK. From toboggan and snowboarding to ski lessons and private tuition, there's something for everyone.

For more information visit the Chill Factore website.

Ice skating

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena Ice Rink

You can try your hand at Curling in Preston

Whether it's just a fun blast around the rink or learning how to skate like a pro, The Arena in Blackpool has you covered.

The world famous Ice Arena is the oldest purpose built ice theatre in the world (as recorded in the Guinness Book of Records), and is the home of the world famous Hot Ice show.

The Arena has helped develop the talents of many British and International champions, including Robin Cousins, who performed in a gala at the Arena in 1980, the year he won Olympic Gold.

Every year the Arena hosts an Ice Skating Festival where children from around the country meet to enjoy the spirit of competition.

For more details visit The Arena website.

There are also ice rinks in Altrincham, Blackburn and Manchester.

Curling

The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre, Garstang Road, Preston

The Olympic-sized rink, with four ice sheets, is the only curling rink in the whole of England! Open to all ages and abilities, professionals and novices alike! The curling rink is completely wheelchair friendly too! So, whether you’re curious about curling and would like to give it a go, or are one serious skip, now is your chance! There are sessions and coaching tailored to you, so what are you waiting for? Sweep into action and let the fun begin!

Visit the Flower Bowl website here.

Ice Hockey

Wyre Seagulls are a recreational ice hockey club that was established in 2011. The seagulls have led a fairly nomadic life since coming into existence. Having lost not one but two ice rinks before finding their current home, swapping Blackpool tower, the prom and illuminations for the glitz and glamor of Blackburn.

Visit their Facebook page for joining information.

Blackburn Eagles are a senior ice hockey club, playing in the NIHL Laidler Conference, and also based at Blackburn Ice Arena.

Visit their Facebook page here for joining information.

Snowsport England is a great resource if you're looking to get involved in winter sports. Visit their website here.