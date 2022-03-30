Blackpool Grand Theatre

Will Mellor, 45, and Ralf Little, 42, have drawn huge success with their podcast, the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps stars are taking the podcast on the road. The pair have been touring since the start of the year and one of their next stops will be the Blackpool Grand Theatre next Thursday.

Both Will and Ralf have had well-established acting careers, appearing in shows like White Van Man, Death In Paradise, The Royle Family and much more. The pair started the podcast in April 2020, with the pair discussing their time on the show, and having special guest come and chat with them.

In true Two Pints style, the live show in Blackpool will be unscripted, and with Will and Ralf engaging with the audience, with some surprises in store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on the tour Will said; “I’m just excited to get out and meet people and be in the same room as them again, the last 18 months has been hard, and we are going to get people in the venue, have a load of fun and a few pints, I’m buzzing”.

“I’m slightly petrified about going on tour with Will.” said Ralf. “But excited to finally meet the people who’ve been supporting our pod and have fun with them!