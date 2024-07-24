Popular Lancashire car boot sale returns to Whyndyke Farm next to M55 in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whyndyke Car Boot Sale, off Preston New Road, returned on Sunday and there are plans for it to continue every Sunday through the summer (depending on the weather).
Times
Sellers are asked to arrive from 7am and there is no set up waiting time. It opens to buyers at 8am.
Prices
Entry and parking is free for buyers. The price for sellers is £10 for cars and £15 for vans. Commercial pitches are also available.
Are dogs allowed?
Yes! Dogs are welcome but they must be kept on a lead at all times.
How to find it
Whyndyke is conveniently located on fields just off the M55 at junction 4 (Marton) in Blackpool.
The entrance can be found next to the Esso fuel station in Preston New Road. For sat navs use post code FY4 4XQ.
Camping overnight
Whyndyke Farm also has a campsite next to the car boot sale, with pitches costing £20 per night for tents and camper vans.
Ideal for sellers who want to set up the night before and for those buyers who want to grab some early bargains in the morning.
For more information or bookings for car boot or camping you can call the organisers on 07749904237 or message them on Facebook here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.