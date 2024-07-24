Popular Lancashire car boot sale returns to Whyndyke Farm next to M55 in Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
A popular car boot sale has returned to Whyndyke Farm in Blackpool.

Whyndyke Car Boot Sale, off Preston New Road, returned on Sunday and there are plans for it to continue every Sunday through the summer (depending on the weather).

Times

Sellers are asked to arrive from 7am and there is no set up waiting time. It opens to buyers at 8am.

Prices

Entry and parking is free for buyers. The price for sellers is £10 for cars and £15 for vans. Commercial pitches are also available.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes! Dogs are welcome but they must be kept on a lead at all times.

How to find it

Whyndyke is conveniently located on fields just off the M55 at junction 4 (Marton) in Blackpool.

The entrance can be found next to the Esso fuel station in Preston New Road. For sat navs use post code FY4 4XQ.

Whyndyke car boot sale is located just off the M55 at junction 4 (Marton) in Blackpool. The entrance can be found next to the Esso fuel station in Preston New Road | Google

Camping overnight

Whyndyke Farm also has a campsite next to the car boot sale, with pitches costing £20 per night for tents and camper vans.

Ideal for sellers who want to set up the night before and for those buyers who want to grab some early bargains in the morning.

For more information or bookings for car boot or camping you can call the organisers on 07749904237 or message them on Facebook here.

