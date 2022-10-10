Mama G will be heading to the The Old Electric arts space on Springfield Road with her unique brand of storytelling about being who you want and loving who you are.

The family-friendly show promises singing, dancing, joining in, laughter and lots of sequins and some flashbacks to BGT – plus a chance to meet her afterwards and ask questions.

Mama G will be sharing favourite characters on the night , including Stanley the stick-person, Bonnie the bunny who has lost her bounce, a hat wearing dinosaur and maybe even Eunice, a rather special unicorn.

Mama G’s shows are produced by Petite Pantos, performed and written by Robert Pearce (The Glenn Miller Story with Tommy Steele, Honk! Rainbow Live!) and directed by Amée Smith.

Panto Dame Mama G first came to life at the Cowley Café during the 2018’s Brighton Fringe.

Since then she has been all over the UK (and visited Canada and Texas) telling stories to children and their families, about being who you are and loving who you want.

During the pandemic, Mama G entertained global audiences with twice weekly Facebook lives, virtual pride appearances, bespoke online story times for libraries and schools and hosting and organising her very own digital family pride.

She can regularly be seen sharing the stage with Elmer the Patchwork Elephant at events such as the Edinburgh International Book Festival and her own Family Pride events.

Petite Pantos was founded in 2016 and produces theatre for young audiences and their families with a focus on inclusiveness and embracing & celebrating differences with the motto “Be who you are and love who you want”

Creating and performing traditional pantos with a twist, they ensure all the joy of panto also includes a message of social and political importance.

The company has focused on bringing panto to new audiences in venues not regularly used as performance spaces and in communities without regular access to arts or representation in arts.