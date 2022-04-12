What's on in Lancashire this Easter from Egg Rolling to Egg Hunts to Peter Rabbit

Those helpful types at Visit Lancashire have put together a full events guide to Spring called #InLancashire with a specific Easter section – but here are a few of the highlights.

It’s safe to say that after a two-year break, Easter events are well and truly back, from the historic egg rolling to brand new events, there is certainly no chance of getting bored this Easter with this egg-stravaganza of options.

There are fun things to do with the family, friends and loved ones. From traditional egg rolling and cuddly chick holding to must-see theatre shows, music festivals, and theatre shows.

Easter Duck trail at Martin Mere

Here’s just a few..

Easter Duck Trail: April 2-18 at WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, West Lancashire The Big Easter Hunt: April 2 -23 at Ribby Hall Village, Blackpool Big Easter Egg Hunt: April 2 to1, Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Ribble Valley Peter Rabbit comes to Thornton Hall: April 15, Thornton Hall, Pendle Easter Bunny Burrow: April 17 -18, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston Egg Rolling Festival: April 18 (Easter Monday) Avenham Park, Preston

A spokesman said: “As we start to enjoy longer, warmer, sunnier days, we are all on the look-out for activities and fun things to do with the family, friends and loved one. Don’t forget, as well as events and things to do with the little ones, there are fantastic places to dine or stay and attractions all waiting to welcome you back this spring."

Meeting the spring lambs at Mrs Dowsons

Easter Chicks at Mrs Dowsons