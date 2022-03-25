In November 2021, bosses revealed a new twist to ICON - the UK's first and only double launch rollercoaster.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson OBE said at the time: "ENSŌ promises to be a thrilling addition to ICON and I can't wait to see everyone get twisted next year."

Then this week the Globe audience was shown a film of how Pleasure Beach visitors would enjoy the new ENSŌ experience, as part of the ICON ride.

In a first for Europe, ICON riders can sit on two seats at the back of the ICON which will spin and twist freely.

Valhalla's reimagining will include new scenes and a new soundtrack.

The ride was first launched in 2000, costing £15m to build and was one of the longest water rides in the world.

The Valhalla ride is on target for a summer opening and the new ENSŌ experience is due to open at Easter.

Robert Owen, the director of marketing, also revealed that there will be a special Queen’s Jubilee Jubilation Celebration Street Party at the Pleasure Beach, together with a special Jubilee fireworks display.

For more details go to www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

