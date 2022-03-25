Cinderella the Pantomime will be performed at the Pleasure Beach from the end of November 2022 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Valhalla and the new ENSŌ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach  … the season launch in pictures

An invited audience at the Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre in Blackpool heard for the first time the updates revealed for its Valhalla and ICON rides.

By Jane Clare
Friday, 25th March 2022, 1:19 pm

In November 2021, bosses revealed a new twist to ICON - the UK's first and only double launch rollercoaster.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson OBE said at the time: "ENSŌ promises to be a thrilling addition to ICON and I can't wait to see everyone get twisted next year."

Then this week the Globe audience was shown a film of how Pleasure Beach visitors would enjoy the new ENSŌ experience, as part of the ICON ride.

In a first for Europe, ICON riders can sit on two seats at the back of the ICON which will spin and twist freely.

Valhalla's reimagining will include new scenes and a new soundtrack.

The ride was first launched in 2000, costing £15m to build and was one of the longest water rides in the world.

The Valhalla ride is on target for a summer opening and the new ENSŌ experience is due to open at Easter.

Robert Owen, the director of marketing, also revealed that there will be a special Queen’s Jubilee Jubilation Celebration Street Party at the Pleasure Beach, together with a special Jubilee fireworks display.

For more details go to www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

1. Glittering acts

Performances at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Season Launch 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. Musical moves

Performances at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Season Launch 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. Plans are revealed

Robert Owen, Director of Marketing, speaks at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach 2022 Season Launch. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. The eyes have it

Hypnotist Kevin Webster and Craig Christian from Evolution Magic speak at at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach 2022 Season Launch. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
IconBlackpool Pleasure BeachValhallaEuropeQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 3