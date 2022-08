Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15th Annual UDO World Street Dance Championships is being held in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool, this weekend.

The vibrant four-day event, which draws to a close today, sees street dance battles by performers from all over the globe.

Thousands of dancers come together to compete for World Champion titles in front of the world's best Street Dance and Hip Hop dance celebrity judges.

The 15th Annual UDO World Street Dance Championships in the Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Take a look at these spectacular pictures from the highly anticipated competition.

The vibrant event attracts dancers from all over the world

The competition sees group and solo performances

Ready to impress the judges

Showing team spirit

Amazing stunts

Looking great in green

Showing off incredible skills