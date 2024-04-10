Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an abundance of fabulous branded stores, Affinity Lancashire is one of the North West’s largest outlet centres - and it marks its 30th anniversary next year.

The most recent brands to open up at Affinity are Skechers, Benson’s for Beds and Fleetwood Garden World, which has just celebrated its first birthday.

Several stores were refurbished last year with the extension of the very popular Katies café, Julian Charles, The Fragrance Shop and Cadbury. And as high street stores closed, The Body Shop is still a firm favourite on site.

There are lots of events coming up for the spring and summer and they are all free for families.

On May 6, there’s a Reuse and Recycle Welly Planting Workshop with is linked to the Elmer Big Parade in Blackpool, as well as an Artisan Street event.

Down the Jungle is scheduled for May half term - 28th to June 1 and there’s a full calendar of events planned for the six week suumer holidays. Plans are being made for October half term and, of course, Christmas which launches on the weekend of Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1st with Affinity’s FREE Santa’s Grotto. A Festive Artisan Street event is also being organised.

Affinity’s Kate Pollard said: “The team at Affinity Lancashire were delighted to win 2023 Tourism Business of the Year at the recent Wyre Business Awards.

“It certainly cements the fact that we are performing well as a centre and are helping to drive the local tourism economy.

“ With the arrival of new and expanded stores, we have no empty shop units and we have seen a steady increase in footfall over the last couple of years, with our free events program attracting lots of locals and visitors alike to us here in Fleetwood.

“We are definitely thriving and know that we offer a great place to shop, eat and socialise! Our event offering continues with an exciting line-up for the rest of 2024 – and we are looking forward to 2025, when we will be celebrating our 30th birthday!”