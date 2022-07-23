Today (Saturday July 23), Blackpool Fire Station on Forest Gate is holding an Open Day for members of the public.

Running between 10 am and 4 pm, attendees will get to meet the “friendly team of firefighters and staff”, support the Firefighters Charity, and maybe even treat themselves to an ice cream!

Firefighter demonstrations will also be held in the early afternoon.

Blackpool Fire station said: “All the family are welcome to attend and talk to our firefighters and see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer.

“With stalls about our fire dogs, a burger stall and even an opportunity to see our crews in action with demonstrations of road traffic collision and rope rescue drills, there will be lots of fun for all the family to take part in!"