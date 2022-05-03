A lion chills at Knowsley Safari

Things to do in the North West: Take a trip to see the animals at Knowsley Safari

If you’re looking for a great day out and something a little different, a trip to Knowsley Safari is well worth it – but keep your eye on these cheeky monkeys!

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 11:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:08 pm

I took my teenaged son over the Bank Holiday weekend and though the weather was a bit dull and wet, we still got to see all the animals.

The highlight was definitely the trip through the babboon enclosure and watching a cheeky monkey pull the number plate off the car in front of me and another one attempt to consume a wiper blade. Thankfully my motor remained unscathed!

The lions too in all their splendour were a joy to watch, but a menacing-looking rhino got a little too close for comfort, nothing a burst of acceleration couldn’t solve though.

The sealions show at the end was the icing on the cake and included in the ticket price.

Just how do you train a sealion?

For more details on Knowsley Safari click here

Hey, good lookin

A camel pays our car close attention

Photo: jp

Got the hump

Off he marches after a quick sniff

Photo: jp

Heading our way

A rhino spots us and gets a little too close for comfort

Photo: jp

Off we go!

A quick step on the gas and he goes his own way

Photo: jp

