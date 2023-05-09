There’s loads of things to see and do at Ribby Hall Village in Preston, but did you know it has its own little zoo?

Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston is a wonderful little zoo for all the family to enjoy.

There are plenty of animals, reptiles and exotic birds to see as well as educational talks and displays. You can even get up close and feed some of the animals for a small extra charge.

On a sunny Bank Holiday weekend I went along with my son and snapped some pictures of some of the wonderful inhabitants on display.

For more information visit Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village.

1 . Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston Some of the animals at Wild Discovery at Ribby Hall Village in Preston Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

2 . Just chillin' An adorable arctic fox enjoying the sunshine at Wild Discovery Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

3 . Love birds A pair of stunning lorikeet enjoy each other's company Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

4 . Watch the birdie A lorikeet comes for a closer look at the humans Photo: Jon Peake Photo Sales

