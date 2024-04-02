Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From innovative art adventures to historic photography experiences, these workshops are designed for attendees of all ages and skill levels.

Clayliens Workshop with Mike Cassidy - Blast Off into Creativity! Prepare for an intergalactic experience with the Clayliens Workshop led by acclaimed artist Mike Cassidy. Young artists will embark on a space-themed journey, shaping their very own extraterrestrial companion from clay. After firing the sculptures, participants will infuse vibrant colours into their "clayliens" using special paints, resulting in a unique stoneware ceramic sculpture to proudly display at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative Painting with The Creative Block - Unleash Your Artistic Vision! Delve into a realm of artistic exploration with The Creative Block's Creative Painting workshop. Break free from conventional techniques and let your creativity soar as you experiment with colours, textures, and unconventional tools under expert guidance. Whether you're an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, this workshop promises to elevate your painting experience and inspire innovative masterpieces.

A recent Bob Ross workshop

Tintype Workshop - Journey Through Time with Historic Photography Step back in time with the Tintype Workshop hosted by photography expert Jonathan Rowe. Discover the art of tintype photography, a historic process dating back to the 19th century, and immerse yourself in creating timeless images with a touch of nostalgia. Gain hands-on experience in sensitizing metal plates, developing photographs, and uncover the magic of this unique photographic art form.

Street Photography Workshop - Master the Art of Visual Storytelling Embark on a captivating journey into the realm of street photography with an immersive workshop aimed at refining your urban photography skills. Learn valuable techniques to craft compelling visual narratives amidst the bustling streets, honing your storytelling abilities and capturing the essence of urban life through your lens.

To secure a spot at one of these workshops, interested participants can book their sessions at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-strand-collective-63413145373. Spaces are limited, so don't miss out on this opportunity to fuel your creativity and embark on a journey of artistic discovery with The Strand Collective.