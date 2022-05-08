Before Covid, 130,000 people had bought tickets for his WALLOP! stand-up show

Now from August, the nationwide tour will resume in earnest, taking in a string of rescheduled dates up and down the country including May 28 at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

During the crisis, Rob has kept himself busy with his hugely popular podcast Parenting Hell, co-presented with Josh Widdicombe, which has had over 25 million downloads. The show sees the pair interviewing fellow parents on their successes (or most likely failures) at parenting.

Rob Beckett

Guests have included Katherine Ryan, Jonathan Ross, Kerry Godliman and many more.

The podcast has been a comedy lifeline for many in these challenging times, and as a result it has been a regular fixture at the top of the iTunes podcast chart. He also starred in the third series of Sky’s BAFTA-nominated Rob And Romesh Vs, alongside best mate Romesh Ranganathan, as well as ITV’s Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown.

Rob has now also penned a book – A Class Act – which is his autobiographical account of being working class in the middle-class world of television and comedy.

The book, which is a funny, candid and often moving account of what it feels like to be an outsider, will be published by Harper Non-Fiction on October 2021.

Rob Beckett burst onto the comedy circuit 10 years ago and hasn’t looked back since. Besides being known as the unmistakable voice of Celebs Go Dating, he’s also been a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats. In 2019 Rob co-hosted The Royal Variety Performance with Romesh Ranganathan, the first time two fellow comedians had hosted the event together in over 30 years.