Residents are being invited to take sightseeing to new heights – and head up to the top of The Blackpool Tower.

The Blackpool Tower Eye is more than 380ft (115m) from the ground, offering stunning views of the Irish Sea, as well as the much-loved Blackpool Promenade below.

Daredevils can step out onto the SkyWalk, a viewing platform on 5cm-thick glass, for the full bird’s-eye effect: on a clear day, visitors can see up to the Lake District, down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man.

"The top of The Blackpool Tower really does offer the best views in the North-West – if not some of the best in the UK – and when the weather is clear, you can't beat it," says Kenny Mew, general manager.

He adds: "Stepping out onto the glass skywalk can be a little nerve-wracking for some but you could jump up and down on it… it is built to hold the weight of two elephants!”

A symbol of the region and one of the most well-known attractions in the country, The Blackpool Tower opened to much fanfare on 14 May, 1894.

Dubbed the ‘Wonderland of the World’, it was the brainchild of Sir John Bickerstaffe, a former Mayor of Blackpool who was inspired by a visit to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

It has always moved with the times however, and now a journey to the top of The Blackpool Tower begins with a visit to the 4D cinema where special sensory effects and incredible filming bring the tower's history to life.

Once visitors reach the summit they will find a sky-high cocktail bar, Bar 380, where you can enjoy a drink while you take in the breath-taking views of the Fylde Coast and beyond.

There is even a post box in the Tower Eye, making it one of the highest post boxes in the country!

The Lancashire landmark celebrated its 125th birthday in May with a glittering party befitting its iconic status, ahead of a full year of anniversary activities throughout 2019 and into 2020.

Babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 14 May this year have all received lifetime free admission to the attraction, while the team at the tower are inviting every child under 12 in the local area to visit the top of the landmark during its anniversary year.

Fans are also being invited to share memories of Blackpool Tower on social media with the hashtag #tower125.

From venturing up high to exploring the fascinating depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, as well as mini-golf, the circus and the famous ballroom, there is so much to do in this iconic Grade I-listed building.

The Tower Eye is open from 10am until 4.45pm Monday to Friday, and from 10am until 6.15pm on weekends. To book tickets, see The Blackpool Tower Eye https://www.theblackpooltower.com/attractions/blackpool-tower-eye/