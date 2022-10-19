News you can trust since 1873
Terrifying scenes as Halloween horror freaks take over Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Journey To Hell interactive show

Theme park rides are turned into a nightmarish journey in a live action event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, which runs until Oct 30, 2022.

By Lucinda Herbert
40 minutes ago
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 3:46pm

Journey To Hell sees popular rides taken over by actors, dressed as sinister clowns, terrifying madmen, and evil witches.

Visitors can experience the Hell Tunnel, a horror maze, and a cursed locomotive.

To book or learn more, visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/journey-to-hell-2022 .

1. Fright night

Actors dressed up for Journey to Hell Freak Nights at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Dare you enter?

The scare-filled live action experience runs until Oct 30, 2022.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Zombie takeover

An actor dressed as a zombie for the spine-chilling event that gets Blackpool in the Halloween spirit.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Rattling of chains

Blood-soaked horror at Blackpool Pleasure Beach includes scare zones, haunted ride areas and outrageous live entertainment.

Photo: Daniel Martino

