What do you do to put a smile on your face?

Ten things to do in Lancashire to put a smile on your face on International Happiness Day - March 20

March 20th is the UN International Day of Happiness and with our world facing unprecedented challenges, wellbeing matters more than ever.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:51 am

The concept, launched in 2013, was created to inspire and lead a global “happiness movement” and is celebrated across all UN nations.

The Action for Happiness pledge states: “I will try to create more happiness in the world around me.”

Below are 10 things you can do in Lancashire that are sure to put a smile on your face.

Find out more about the UN International Day of Happiness here

1. Visit Blackpool Zoo

Take a trip to Blackpool Zoo. The animal antics are sure to put a smile on your face!

Photo: JPI

2. Ride The Big One

Kick your adrenaline into overdrive with a ride on The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo: JPI

3. Go Bouldering

Get your climb on at Boulder UK in Preston. A great boost for your endorphins

Photo: JPI

4. Get on your bike

Whether you're a tricks and flips type of person or prefer a leisurely canal towpath ride, cycling is a great way to boost your happiness

Photo: JPI

