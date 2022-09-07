It’s an exciting opportunity, on a purely voluntary basis, for those with a keen and curious interest in local history to help shape the exhibition’s content.

And a taster session has been organised for people to find out more before they commit.

Jill Carruthers, exhibitions coordinator from Showtown said: "Showtown is a place where we bring people and stories together to celebrate Blackpool's history, and the people of the town have a really important role to play in that. We're looking for people from all walks of life and backgrounds to bring their knowledge and experience to the museum and ultimately to create an exhibition together.

This was when Blackpool Museum 'Showtown' was unveiled at The Blackpool Tower Circus. Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen with some of the staff from Showtown. The museum is due to open in 2023

This exhibition will focus on Blackpool in the 1940s. We hope this will be the first of many exhibitions that will be co-produced with community members. If you are curious about history and passionate about Blackpool then we would love to hear from you.”

They are particularly keen to hear from people who have a natural curiosity for local history and are passionate to learn. It’s also a great opportunity to make new friends.

Showtown opens in 2023 and will be an exciting blend of a museum and an attraction. It’s all about discovering Blackpool's heritage through objects, stories, films and fun. Showtown will shine a light on British popular entertainment, sharing what makes Blackpool special.

For more info click www.showtownblackpool.co.uk/join/world-war-ii-co-production-group To register your interest email [email protected] or call 01253 476709.

A typical wartime scene in Blackpool