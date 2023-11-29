News you can trust since 1873
Step into Christmas with the Encore Singers

Step into Christmas with an evening of festive tunes.
By Julia Bennett
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
Encore Singers, a female choir, present an uplifting evening of song to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas with Encore Singers will take place at Poulton Methodist Church, Queensway, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 12.

Tickets cost £5 and are available on the door or from Coffee Plus at the church.

    During the evening there will also be a raffle and refreshments.

    A spokesman for Encore Singers said: “Want to feel festive? Join us for our evening of Christmas songs and anecdotes. A feel-good factor evening for all.”

    Proceeds will be shared between Encore Singer's charity of the year, Sam's Place, and Poulton Methodist Church's chosen charity.

    Sam’s Place is a small local charity that supports young adults with disabilities, autism and complex needs. The charity runs sessions to help young people with life skills, enterprise and wellbeing. For more information about Encore Singers, email [email protected]

