Step into Christmas with an evening of festive tunes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Encore Singers, a female choir, present an uplifting evening of song to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas with Encore Singers will take place at Poulton Methodist Church, Queensway, from 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets cost £5 and are available on the door or from Coffee Plus at the church.

Most Popular

Encore Singers

During the evening there will also be a raffle and refreshments.

A spokesman for Encore Singers said: “Want to feel festive? Join us for our evening of Christmas songs and anecdotes. A feel-good factor evening for all.”

Proceeds will be shared between Encore Singer's charity of the year, Sam's Place, and Poulton Methodist Church's chosen charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad