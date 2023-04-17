St George’s Charity Golf Day: All you need to know about this year's event and how to take part

Teams are being invited to take part in this year’s St George’s Charity Golf Day which is held in aid of Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice Brian House, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Fylde Borough Food Banks and the RNLI Lytham St Annes.

The annual golf day hosts Mick Threlfall, of Threlfall Transport Ltd, and Mark Leech, operations director at Ribby Hall Village, were delighted when last year’s event took the total fundraising since it started back in 2013 to £101,000

Now the duo is keen to raise even more for local charities at this year’s event, which will take place at St Annes Old Links Golf Club on Thursday, April 20.

A team of golfers enjoy a previous St George’s Charity Golf Day

Mick said: “Our success last year has made us even more determined to raise money and support local charities through this annual golf event.

“We are thrilled to have raised so much for charity over the years, and especially wish to thank employees at Ribby Hall Village and their friends and families who volunteer throughout the day on their days off. The venue also has also donated a good number of things to help raise more money

in the silent auction.

“The golf day really is a fantastic event, but it relies on the many local businesses, organisations and individuals who support it. We’re really looking forward to welcoming them to this year’s event.”

St George’s Golf Day organisers Mick Threlfall and Mark Leech presented a cheque for £20,511 to Trinity Hospice following last year’s event

The event is sponsored by Tangerine Holdings owner David Haythornthwaite, as in previous years.

Trinity and Brian House’s community fundraising manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “We are so pleased to have once again been chosen as one of the benefitting charities of this very popular St George’s Golf Day.

“Each year, the organisers put in an incredible amount of effort to make this event better than the last, and we’re so grateful to them and the businesses and individuals who turn out to enjoy a day of sport in aid of charity.

“Every single penny raised at this wonderful event will make such a difference to this year’s incredible chosen charities.”