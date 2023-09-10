Joined by kite teams from across the UK and beyond, the event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite fliers SmileFactor10 with support from St Annes Town Council. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
From dusk, an illuminated kite flying evening saw kites with flashing lights take to the sky, accompanied by floodlit inflatables in the shapes of all manner of creatures. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Sue Kennedy, of SmileFactor10, said: "We're delighted to be heading back to St Annes-on-Sea for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do. Kite flyers from across the UK and the world are already counting the days!" Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard