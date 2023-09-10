News you can trust since 1873
St Annes Kite Festival 2023: 17 cracking pictures of visitors enjoying the family-friendly event

The skies over St Annes beach were filled with incredible colours and shapes as the kite festival took over the sands for the weekend.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST

These were the scenes:

Below are 17 awesome pictures from the event that were taken by one of our photographers.

1. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 2023 St Anne's Kite Festival took place this weekend between September 8 and 10.

2. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Joined by kite teams from across the UK and beyond, the event is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite fliers SmileFactor10 with support from St Annes Town Council.

3. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The celebrations kicked off on September 8, with the flying of all kinds of kites large and small on either side of the St Annes Pier.

4. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

From dusk, an illuminated kite flying evening saw kites with flashing lights take to the sky, accompanied by floodlit inflatables in the shapes of all manner of creatures.

5. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sue Kennedy, of SmileFactor10, said: "We're delighted to be heading back to St Annes-on-Sea for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do. Kite flyers from across the UK and the world are already counting the days!"

6. St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

