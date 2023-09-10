6 . St Annes Kite Festival 2023

Sue Kennedy, of SmileFactor10, said: "We're delighted to be heading back to St Annes-on-Sea for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do. Kite flyers from across the UK and the world are already counting the days!" Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard