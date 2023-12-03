News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

St Annes Christmas Markets bring festive cheer to Fylde Coast

Three days of Christmas markets brought festive cheer to St Annes this weekend.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 15:07 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 15:12 GMT

Families found themselves walking through a winter wonderland as Ashton Gardens hosted the seaside town’s annual Christmas Markets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 1, 2 and 3).

It was a festive weekend for all the family, with stalls selling a variety of homemade Christmas gifts, crafts, seasonal food and drinks and, of course, there was Santa to meet!

Youngsters made merry on the funfair rides while grown-ups browsed the Christmas cabins for special gifts.

We captured all the Christmas spirit on display. Join us for a festive stroll around the park with these 12 wonderful Christmas scenes...

St Annes Christmas Market

1. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

2. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

3. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

4. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

5. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

6. St Annes Christmas Market

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

