Three days of Christmas markets brought festive cheer to St Annes this weekend.

Families found themselves walking through a winter wonderland as Ashton Gardens hosted the seaside town’s annual Christmas Markets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 1, 2 and 3).

It was a festive weekend for all the family, with stalls selling a variety of homemade Christmas gifts, crafts, seasonal food and drinks and, of course, there was Santa to meet!

Youngsters made merry on the funfair rides while grown-ups browsed the Christmas cabins for special gifts.

We captured all the Christmas spirit on display. Join us for a festive stroll around the park with these 12 wonderful Christmas scenes...

St Annes Christmas Market Photo: Neil Cross

