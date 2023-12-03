St Annes Christmas Markets bring festive cheer to Fylde Coast
Families found themselves walking through a winter wonderland as Ashton Gardens hosted the seaside town’s annual Christmas Markets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (December 1, 2 and 3).
It was a festive weekend for all the family, with stalls selling a variety of homemade Christmas gifts, crafts, seasonal food and drinks and, of course, there was Santa to meet!
Youngsters made merry on the funfair rides while grown-ups browsed the Christmas cabins for special gifts.
We captured all the Christmas spirit on display. Join us for a festive stroll around the park with these 12 wonderful Christmas scenes...