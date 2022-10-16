Creepy clowns, cult horror villains and many more ‘stranger things’ were found prowling around the Winter Gardens as the popular event got under way this weekend.
In our video above, event organiser Nigel Moran welcomed hundreds of horror movie fans as they got into the Halloween spirit.
These were some of the fun and spooky scenes from inside the historic venue as Blackpool’s horror fans of came out to play...
Horror fans get into the spirit of Halloween
Halloween favourite Michael Myers even made an appearance at Horror Comic Con at Winter Gardens, Blackpool.
Horror and Halloween movie fans get into the spirit of the event at Blackpool's 6th Horror Comic Con
Beetlejuice was on even on hand for any recently deceased paying a visit to the Horror Comic Con at the Winter Gardens
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson