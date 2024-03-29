Splash Park water attraction in St Annes reopens for the summer season in time for the Easter weekend
The fun seaside attraction reopened for the new season in time for this weekend and families can book sessions online.
It costs just £1 for a one-hour session and parents can book online to reserve a slot for each child. There is no charge for accompanying adults. Bookings can be made online up to 48 hours in advance of the sessions, which run five times a day seven days a week - starting at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.45pm and 3pm.
Aimed at children aged three to 12, Splash opened in 2019 and offers a range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.
It will be open until September.
Weekly sessions are also held for toddlers and children with disabilities. Session times are Mondays 10am for under fives only, Tuesdays 10am for children with disabilities and SEN.
