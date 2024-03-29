Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fun seaside attraction reopened for the new season in time for this weekend and families can book sessions online.

It costs just £1 for a one-hour session and parents can book online to reserve a slot for each child. There is no charge for accompanying adults. Bookings can be made online up to 48 hours in advance of the sessions, which run five times a day seven days a week - starting at 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.45pm and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at children aged three to 12, Splash opened in 2019 and offers a range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.

St Annes Splash park

It will be open until September.