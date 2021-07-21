Splash Park in St Annes is reopening - here's how you can book a slot

Fylde Council says new measures will be in place to allow the facility to operate safely in line with Government guidance and to prevent high density crowds.

Visitors will be required to pre-book to use Splash – which is based on St Annes promenade – via the council website, numbers will be restricted and there will be enhanced cleaning

procedures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Splash Park in St Annes

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “It is fantastic news that we can now re-open this community facility for everyone to enjoy at the start of the

school holidays.

“However, it is important that everyone remembers their personal responsibility to keep themselves, their families and others safe during the ongoing pandemic.

“Therefore, I would urge anyone who uses the Splash Park to be sensible and respect others when using the facility in order to keep everyone safe.

“We will be following the similar measures of other splash parks reopening in Lancashire.

“For those that don’t have internet connection, the public can text or call the Splash team to make a booking on 07917 234442 during normal operating hours (10am – 4pm).

“Our Splash Park will be open come rain or shine.”

A special, weekly one hour session is available for children with disabilities and special educational needs at 10am every Tuesday, while a weekly one hour session is available for the

under fives at 10am every Monday.

Visitors to Splash are asked to not arrive earlier than the allocated booking time.

A one-way system will be in place and there will be a sanitisation point at the entrance.

Booking information: Splash is free to enter . Opening times are from 10am to 4pm from Friday, July 23 to September 24, seven days per week.

Available session start times: 10am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1,45pm, 3pm. Bookable sessions are for up to 60 minutes. There is a 15 minute break between each session to ensure the safe

exit of users and cleaning of the facility. Each booking session is for a maximum of four people. If your group is larger, an additional session will need to be booked.

To book: https://www.discoverfylde.co.uk/splashparkzone/