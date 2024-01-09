Skate park set for further investment as plans given the go ahead

It was felt the investment would also help reduce the risk of vandalism

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Skateboarders will be able to enjoy their sport year-round after proposals to provide floodlights were approved by planning chiefs.

Blackpool Council has agreed to the scheme to install six solar lighting columns, each eight metres high, at the skating facility at Stanley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns had been raised about the need for lighting when the park closes at dusk, but floodlights are already used for other sports played during winter evenings such as football and netball.

The skate park at Stanley Park

It was also agreed the introduction of lighting would help reduce the risk of vandalism at the skate park.

A council report setting out the decision, which was made using delegated powers, says: “Concerns have been raised by the council’s heritage officer regarding the proliferation of lighting in the vicinity of the skate park and observations have been made in regard to the applicant’s justification for the lighting in winter months when the park’s policy regarding opening and closing hours is that the park will close at dusk.

“However, the applicant has confirmed that the lighting is to ensure the skate park can be used safely and will aid as a deterrent for anti-social behaviour, particularly when significant investment has been put into the creation of a new skate park for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was noted during the public consultation in relation to the conservation area management plan for Stanley Park, vandalism was a recurring theme in public consultation feedback, with the suggestion that security should be improved to prevent anti-social behaviour within the park and as such, the applicant’s justification for the proposed lighting is well founded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the new lights has been secured from sources including £10,000 from the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Fund using money seized from criminals.

The skate park has been built for use with scooters, skateboards and bicycles.

A £220,000 refurbishment of the site was completed in May 2022 with stairs, ledges, rails, curbs, quarter pipes as well as a mini ramp built to test riders’ skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad