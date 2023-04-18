Encore Singers will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a concert on Tuesday, May 2 from 7.30pm.

They are hoping to trace two kind-hearted people who recently helped a choir member after she dislocated and broke her ankle when she slipped on a grass verge after a rehearsal at Poulton Methodist Church

Known only as John and Nathaniel, the pair stopped their car, called for an ambulance and lifted the woman onto a chair to carry her back indoors to shelter from the rain following her fall on Tuesday, March 21.

Rose Mary Owen, from Encore Singers, said: “Although we thanked them at the time, we have no contact details to thank them properly. We would love to invite the two good Samaritans, John and Nathaniel, as guests of honour.”

The concert will feature a mix of Motown, musicals, folk and pop music along with anecdotes associated with the King’s life.

Funds raised will go to two charities: The Boathouse Youth, who work with children and young people aged five to 17 from deprived communities across Blackpool to help tackle the disadvantages they face and Sam’s Place, which supports young people with disabilities, special educational needs (SEN) and autism.

