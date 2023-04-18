News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
43 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Search for two Good Samaritans who came to the rescue of striken singer after she dislocated and broke her ankle after rehearsal

Choir members who are putting on a concert fit for a king are appealing for help to find two good Samaritans to be guests of honour at the event.

By Julia Bennett
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST

Encore Singers will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a concert on Tuesday, May 2 from 7.30pm.

They are hoping to trace two kind-hearted people who recently helped a choir member after she dislocated and broke her ankle when she slipped on a grass verge after a rehearsal at Poulton Methodist Church

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Known only as John and Nathaniel, the pair stopped their car, called for an ambulance and lifted the woman onto a chair to carry her back indoors to shelter from the rain following her fall on Tuesday, March 21.

Encore SingersEncore Singers
Encore Singers
Most Popular

    Rose Mary Owen, from Encore Singers, said: “Although we thanked them at the time, we have no contact details to thank them properly. We would love to invite the two good Samaritans, John and Nathaniel, as guests of honour.”

    The concert will feature a mix of Motown, musicals, folk and pop music along with anecdotes associated with the King’s life.

    Hide Ad

    Funds raised will go to two charities: The Boathouse Youth, who work with children and young people aged five to 17 from deprived communities across Blackpool to help tackle the disadvantages they face and Sam’s Place, which supports young people with disabilities, special educational needs (SEN) and autism.

    Hide Ad

    The concert will be hosted by Poulton Methodists whose volunteer team will serve interval refreshments. Tickets are available from their Cafe Plus and from Encore Singers Facebook page.

    Related topics:Charles IIITickets